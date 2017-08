FIREFIGHTERS DEAL WITH GAS VALVES LEFT OPEN IN TWO NEIGHBORHOODS

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS WERE BUSY DEALING WITH REPORTS OF GAS ODORS IN TWO AREAS OF SIOUX CITY MONDAY.

ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF DAN COUGHIL SAYS CREWS WERE FIRST DISPATCHED TO THE VERIZON STORE ON SUNNYBROOK AROUND 8:40 A.M.:

OC………ALL NIGHT LONG. :20

COUGHIL SAYS THE GAS BUILDUP IN THE BUILDINGS CREATED A DANGEROUS SITUATION:

OC…….RESULTING EXPLOSION. :15

THEN IN THE NOON HOUR FIRE CREWS WERE DISPATCHED TO HISTORIC 4TH STREET FOR A REPORT OF A GAS ODOR IN THE APARTMENTS ABOVE BUFFALO ALICE.

COUGHIL SAYS FIREFIGHTERS QUICKLY ISOLATED THE SOURCE OF THAT ODOR:

OC……INTO THE BUILDING. ;09

COUGHIL SAYS THE BURNERS WERE TURNED OFF AND THE BUILDING WAS VENTILATED.

MOST OF THE RESIDENTS WERE AWAY AT THE TIME SO NOBODY WAS EVACUATED.

PHOTOS BY WOODY GOTTBURG & KMEG/KPTH