THREE CHARGED WITH PASSING COUNTERFEIT MONEY

Three Le Mars residents have been charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor theft for allegedly passing counterfeit money at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 26-year-old Kurt Jones, was arrested Friday.

29-year-old Brittany Derby and 27-year-old Jackelen Hartsock were arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators say the three were seen making and attempting transactions with counterfeit bills at the Hard Rock Casino on August 5th.