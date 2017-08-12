MATT RICHTEL – DEAD ON ARRIVAL: A Novel

Author: MATT RICHTEL

Book: DEAD ON ARRIVAL: A Novel

Publishing: William Morrow (August 1, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“MICHAEL CRICHTON meets STEPHEN KING at their finest.” — Lisa Gardner • “Joins the ranks of classic paranoid thrillers about human achievement run amok, with STEPHEN KING’s The Stand and MICHAEL CRICHTON’s Terminal Man.” — Joseph Finder • “A heart-stopping thriller. … A must-read for MICHAEL CRICHTON fans.” — Dallas Morning News • “Matt Richtel has taken his place as an heir to MICHAEL CRICHTON.” — Connecticut Post

FLIGHT 194 LANDED. SOMETHING LETHAL AWAITS OUTSIDE. THIS IS DEAD ON ARRIVAL, FROM PULITZER-PRIZE WINNER MATT RICHTEL OF THE NEW YORK TIMES.

An airplane touches down at a desolate airport in a remote Colorado ski town. Shortly after landing, Dr. Lyle Martin, a world-class infectious disease specialist, is brusquely awakened to shocking news: Everyone not on the plane appears to be dead. The world has gone dark. While they were in the air, a lethal new kind of virus surfaced, threatening mankind’s survival, and now Martin—one of the most sought-after virologists on the planet until his career took a precipitous slide—is at the center of the investigation.

Moving at lightning pace from the snowbound Rockies to the secret campus of Google X, where unlimited budgets may be producing wonders beyond our capacity to control, Dead on Arrival is a brilliantly imaginative, intricately plotted thriller that draws on Matt Richtel’s years of science and technology reporting for the New York Times, and establishes him as one of the premier thriller writers working today.