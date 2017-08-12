DECATUR NEBRASKA BRIDGE TO CLOSE MONDAY

There’s a major detour that begins Monday for the bridge spanning the Missouri River connecting Decatur, Nebraska, to western Iowa.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the bridge will be closed from now through September 11th for structural repairs.

Those repairs are resulting in a 75-mile detour that will send traffic onto U.S. Highway 75 to South Sioux City, across the river on U.S. Highway 20 and south on Interstate 29.

Another option is for drivers to go south and cross the Missouri River at Blair, Nebraska.