CAMP HIGH HOPES CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY

CAMP HIGH HOPES CELEBRATED ITS 5TH ANNIVERSARY OF SERVING PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS SATURDAY.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHRIS LIBERTO MADE A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF A GRANT FROM THE GILCHRIST FOUNDATION TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE CAMP’S ENDOWMENT FUND:

OC……NATURE PROGRAMMING. ;14

AND LIBERTO SAYS THE CAMP WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND IN THE FUTURE TO SERVE EVEN MORE PEOPLE:

OC…….TO THE FUTURE. :15

THOSE PROJECTS INCLUDE A WELCOME CENTER, EXPANDED OFFICE SPACE AND A GIANT SWING NEAR THE CAMP’S LAKE.

THE CAMP HAS SERVED AROUND 3000 INDIVIDUALS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS SINCE OPENING ON CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD FIVE YEARS AGO.