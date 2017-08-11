PURSUIT LEADS TO ARREST OF SUSPECT ON METH CHARGES

One person is in custody facing charges after leading authorities on a pursuit on Interstate 29 near Salix Friday morning.

A Woodbury County Deputy Sheriff attempted to pull over a vehicle on northbound I-29, south of Salix just after 10am.

That was after meth was found in the suspect’s hotel room by cleaning staff and he fled the hotel when he spotted the deputy

The pursuit went north to the Port Neal exit, eventually going through a cornfield at 260th Street with the vehicle becoming disabled in a soybean field.

The male suspect and a female fled the vehicle and were soon caught.

Court documents state that the driver of the vehicle, 44 year old Daniel Frye of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges including possession of with intent to deliver meth, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic counts.

Frye is being held on $20-thousand dollars bond.

