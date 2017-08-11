PROPER EYEWEAR NEEDED TO WATCH TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE SUN

Many people are planning on watching the solar eclipse later this month, but you need to make sure you have the proper safety glasses for watching the event.

Cheap knockoffs may not be safe for your eyes and staring at the sun through them could cause damage you may not realize until later.

Rick Fienberg of the American Astronomical Society, says many glasses being sold on Amazon and other sites are not certified.

It can be hard to tell the difference between authentic and counterfeit glasses, so he recommends using NASA’s list of reputable sellers.

Fienberg says to make sure you use them correctly.

The total solar eclipse on August 21st will be visible only along a 70-mile wide path that cuts across Nebraska and Missouri.

Still, the entire state of Iowa will be darkened about one o’clock that afternoon by a partial eclipse.

Radio Iowa/Photo by National Weather Service