LOCAL NURSE HONORED AS “IOWA HOSPITAL HERO”

A SIOUX CITY TRAUMA NURSE HAS BEEN HONORED AS ONE OF IOWA’S “HOSPITAL HEROES.

ALAN FAITH WAS SURPRISED WITH THE AWARD FRIDAY MORNING IN FRONT OF FAMILY, CO-WORKERS AND FRIENDS AT UNITY POINT ST. LUKES.

OC…BY MY PEERS. :11

FAITH IS THE TRAUMA PROGRAM MANAGER AT THE HOSPITAL AND HAS TAKEN PART IN SEVERAL COMMUNITY EDUCATION EFFORTS INCLUDING WHAT TO DO IF YOU EXPERIENCE HEART ATTACK SYMPTOMS AS WELL AS DISTRIBUTING LIFE JACKETS AND BIKE HELMETS TO CHILDREN AND TRAINING THEM ON HOW TO USE THEM.

OC……..TRAGIC INJURY. :19

HE HAS WORKED AT ST. LUKE’S FOR 12 YEARS AND WAS NOMINATED BY SEVERAL CO-WORKERS INCLUDING AFTAN PHIPPS FROM THE HOSPITAL’S EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT:

OC………THAT HE’S DONE. ;17

FAITH IS ONE OF JUST 12 IOWA HEALTH CARE WORKERS TO BE HONORED AND IS THE FIRST ST. LUKE’S STAFF MEMBER IN OVER A DECADE TO RECEIVE THE AWARD.