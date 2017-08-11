BIG LOTTERY JACKPOTS PUSH TICKET SALES

Lottery players in the state might be thinking about having two tickets to paradise.

Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have both climbed above the 300-million dollar mark for the first time ever.

The Powberball jackpot is an estimated 356 million dollars, while the Mega Millions is estimated at 382 million.

Neubauer says it’s causing a lot of people to ask if they could win the Mega Millions drawing tonight (Friday) and double down with the Powerball win on Saturday.

The two jackpots are providing a little more excitement around the Iowa Lottery office as summer can be a slower month.

Wednesday’s Powerball saw two tickets in Iowa coming within one number each of hitting Powerball jackpot.

A ticket purchased in Avoca in western Iowa won a one million dollar prize, while a ticket purchased in Colfax in central Iowa won a 50-thousand dollar prize.