VOTING BEGINS FOR NEW IOWA LICENSE PLATE DESIGN

Updated 1:50pm 8/10/17

Iowans may now start voting online for a new design to the state’s license plate.

Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Transportation Director Mark Lowe unveiled the three designs Thursday morning at the Iowa State Fair.

The designs were created by Iowa DOT graphic artists with input from the governor’s office and several state agencies.

The new plate will replace the current standard one which currently carries a blue and white city and country design.

Right now, there will be no change to specialty plate designs.

Iowans can cast a vote for their favorite design at the DOT’s booth in the Varied Industries Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds or online at at iowadot.gov/StateFair/PickAPlate.aspx.

Voting will be open until August 20th.

Once a design is chosen, the new plate will be available sometime in 2018.