TANZANIAN CHILDREN THANK SIOUXLAND & PREPARE TO HEAD HOME

THE THREE TANZANIAN CHILDREN WHO SURVIVED A BUS CRASH THAT CLAIMED THE LIVES OF OVER 30 OTHER PEOPLE AND WERE FLOWN TO SIOUX CITY FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT ARE ABOUT TO HEAD HOME.

WILSON, DOREEN AND SADIA ALONG WITH THEIR MOTHERS SAID GOODBYE AT A FAREWELL RECEPTION THURSDAY AT MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

12 YEAR OLD WILSON TARIMO THANKED THE STEMM MEDICAL MISSIONARIES WHO RESCUED THEM FROM THE MAY 6TH BUS CRASH IN AFRICA AND THEN TREATED THEM IN SIOUX CITY:

DOREEN SUFFERED SPINAL FRACTURES AND COULD NOT MOVE HER LEGS WHEN SHE WAS FLOWN TO MERCY.

SHE CAN NOW WALK WITH CRUTCHES AFTER BEING TREATED HERE AND AT MADONNA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ABLE TO RUN IN THREE MONTHS:

MERCY MARKETING DIRECTOR MATT ROBBINS SAYS THE CHILDREN GREATLY IMPACTED EVERYONE IN SIOUXLAND FROM THE DOCTORS WHO FIRST TREATED THEM TO THOSE WHO MET THEM OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS:

THE CHILDREN AND THEIR MOTHERS WILL FLY BACK HOME NEXT WEEK.