CALUMET WOMAN FACES THEFT AND FRAUD CHARGES

An O’Brien county woman has been accused of stealing more than $24,000 while working at a trucking company.

Court records say 32-year-old Jamie Riedemann, of Calumet, is charged with tampering with records, four counts of theft and three counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Prosecutors say Riedemann turned in fraudulent time cards and used company credit cards for personal purchases while working as business office manager for Calumet Carriers between January 2014 and August 2016.

She is free on bond from the O’Brien County Jail.