ATTORNEY GENERALS SEEK TEN COMMANDMENTS COURT RULING

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says South Dakota has joined with 20 other State Attorneys General requesting that the United States Supreme Court review whether a monument of the Ten Commandments placed on city property violates the Establishment Clause of the United States Constitution.

The State Attorneys General seek freedom to erect, authorize, and maintain constitutional religious displays on public property without the ongoing threat of wasteful litigation.

The brief requests the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify when religious text and symbols on monuments many be displayed on public property without violating the Establishment Clause.