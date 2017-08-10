57th annual Knoxville Nationals results Night 1

The 57th Annual Knoxville Nationals are underway from the Sprint Car Capital of the World; Knoxville, Iowa. Here are the results from night 1 of qualifying.

1st night of qualifying- 48 cars

Time trials:

1- Kerry Madsen

2- Brad Sweet

3- Lucas Wolfe

4- Donny Schatz

Heat winners- 5 Heats:

Heat 1 – Kevin Thomas Jr

Heat 2- Jac Haudenschild

Heat 3- Matt Moro

Heat 4- Donny Schatz

Heat 5- Billy Balog

C feature – Taylor Matsumoto – winner

B feature- Lucas Wolfe – winner

A feature top 10:

1- Kyle Larson

2- Donny Schatz

3- Greg Hodnett

4- Brad Sweet

5- Austin McCarl

6- Kerry Madsen

7- Shane Stewart

8- Paul McMahan

9- Christopher Bell

10- Billy Balog

Top 5 in point after 1st night:

1- Donny Schatz

2- Brad Sweet

3- Kerry Madsen

4- Greg Hodnett

5- Kyle Larson