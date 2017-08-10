57th annual Knoxville Nationals results Night 1

The 57th Annual Knoxville Nationals are underway from the Sprint Car Capital of the World; Knoxville, Iowa. Here are the results from night 1 of qualifying.
1st night of qualifying- 48 cars
Time trials:
1- Kerry Madsen
2- Brad Sweet
3- Lucas Wolfe
4- Donny Schatz
Heat winners- 5 Heats:
Heat 1 – Kevin Thomas Jr
Heat 2- Jac Haudenschild
Heat 3- Matt Moro
Heat 4- Donny Schatz
Heat 5- Billy Balog
C feature – Taylor Matsumoto – winner
B feature- Lucas Wolfe – winner
A feature top 10:
1- Kyle Larson
2- Donny Schatz
3- Greg Hodnett
4- Brad Sweet
5- Austin McCarl
6- Kerry Madsen
7- Shane Stewart
8- Paul McMahan
9- Christopher Bell
10- Billy Balog
Top 5 in point after 1st night:
1- Donny Schatz
2- Brad Sweet
3- Kerry Madsen
4- Greg Hodnett
5- Kyle Larson