SPENCER COUNCILWOMAN ANNOUNCES BID FOR CONGRESS

A Spencer, Iowa City Councilwoman has announced her bid for Iowa’s 4th District Congressional seat.

Leann Jacobsen is running for the Democratic nomination to unseat Republican incumbent Steve King.

Jacobsen serves Ward 4 on the Spencer City council and owns and operates the Bear Coffeehouse and Wine Bar with her husband David.

She says she will put people first by focusing on job growth, improving education, fighting for healthcare, saving natural resources, helping the middle class, and supporting small businesses.

Jacobsen also serves on the advisory board of Spencer Municipal Hospital.

The 4th Congressional District covers 39 counties in northwest Iowa.