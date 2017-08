AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED JUST BEFORE 2.A.M. WEDNESDAY AT THE SUNSET LANE TOWNHOUSES ON SERBICK DRIVE, NEAR 29TH ST. & HIGHWAY 77.

FIRE CREWS FROM DAKOTA CITY AND HOMER WERE CALLED IN TO HELP BATTLE THE BLAZE.

ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR SMOKE INHALATION.

THE VICTIM’S NAME AND CONDITION HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG