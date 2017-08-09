MCPEEK SENTENCED TO PRISON IN SOUTH DAKOTA

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting a South Dakota police officer with his vehicle.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis McPeek was accused of striking Tyndall Police Officer Kelly Young with his vehicle during a traffic stop on August 6th of 2016.

Prosecutors say McPeek dragged him across a parking lot and drove away.

He was arrested in Arizona two months later.

Young suffered broken ribs, cuts, bruises and an injured foot and was out of work for a month.

He says he still struggles with physical and emotional injuries.

McPeek was also ordered to pay more than $14,000 in restitution.