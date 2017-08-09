Len Dawson To Retire From Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network After 2017 Season

The 2017 season will be Hall of Fame quarterback LEN DAWSON’s last with the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK, based at CUMULUS Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY. DAWSON has been on the CHIEFS broadcasts since 1984 as a commentator, and will offer pre-produced and live analysis for the network’s pre-game coverage.

“Next to my father, few people have had a more lasting impact on the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS than LEN DAWSON,” CHIEFS Chairman and CEO CLARK HUNT, son of team founder LAMAR HUNT, said in a release from the team. “Over the course of his legendary career – first as a player and later as a broadcaster – LEN has been a part of every major moment in franchise history. We sincerely appreciate his many contributions to CHIEFS Kingdom since he arrived as a player in 1962, and we look forward to having LEN as part of the CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK for the 2017 season.”

“It’s been a true privilege and honor to have LEN at the center of our broadcast team for the last 33 years,” said CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK Executive Producer DAN ISRAEL. “His contributions to not only this sport, but our industry, are incredibly profound. I’m thankful he will continue to be part of the CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK/KCFX-101 THE FOX this season, and he will forever be welcome as a part of our broadcast team family. CUMULUS RVP DONNA BAKER and our entire affiliate network look forward to celebrating his incredible career throughout the 2017 season.”

DAWSON, who played for the CHIEFS from 1962, when he joined the team’s predecessor, the DALLAS TEXANS, and led the squad to victory in SUPER BOWL IV and three AFL championships, said, “Looking back on my career, I’ve been blessed for what I had the opportunity to do. I could not have accomplished so much without my teammates and colleagues, and I’m grateful for each of them.” DAWSON was honored by the PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME as both a player and broadcaster, only the third to be dually-honored (FRANK GIFFORD and DAN DIERDORF were the others).