DOWNTOWN SCULPTURE STOLEN AGAIN

A BRONZE SCULPTURE HAS BEEN STOLEN AGAIN FROM ITS PEDESTAL IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

ART CENTER CURATOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS IT’S THE SECOND TIME IN TWO YEARS THAT “THE GODDESS OF THE GRAPES” HAS BEEN TAKEN FROM ITS 4TH STREET LOCATION:

BUT THE 18 INCH HIGH SCULPTURE OF A WOMAN HOLDING GRAPES AND REACHING TO THE SKY HAS NOT BEEN RETURNED SO A POLICE REPORT WAS FILED.

BEHRENS SAYS HE HOPES WHOEVER STOLE THE SCULPTURE WILL DO THE RIGHT THING AND RETURN IT UNDAMAGED AS WAS THE CASE TWO YEARS AGO.