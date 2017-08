BOYS & GIRLS CLUB PLANS WESTERN THEME DINNER & AUCTION

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUX CITY IS HOPING TO CORRAL SOME SUPPORT FOR AN UPCOMING WESTERN THEMED FUNDRAISER.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ELDEN BENSON SAYS THE 31ST ANNUAL STEAK DINNER TAKES PLACE SEPTEMBER 9TH:

OC…..FOR 31 YEARS. :12

BENSON SAYS ALL THE MONEY RAISED STAYS HERE IN SIOUX CITY TO SUPPORT PROGRAMS THAT SERVE HUNDREDS OF LOCAL CHILDREN:

OC……..CITIZENSHIP PROGRAMS. :23

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED IN ATTENDING THE STEAK DINNER AND STEER AUCTION YOU CAN OBTAIN TICKETS AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB LOCATED AT 823 PEARL STREET OR GET THEM ON THEIR WEBSITE AT bcgsiouxland.org OR FROM A BOARD MEMBER.