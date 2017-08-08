THREE DAKOTA COUNTY ROADS TO CLOSE

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says three county roads off of Highway 12 will be closed beginning Wednesday.

The Dakota County Roads Department will be closing Monona Boulevard, Moody Road and Norway Avenue off of Highway 12 between Jackson and Willis.

Construction work is taking place in that area.

Local residents and landowners will still be able to access their property, but truck and non-residential traffic will not be allowed access.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office will actively enforce the road closures.

The roads will be closed until further notice.