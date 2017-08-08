RICKETTS BEGINS CANADA TRADE MISSION

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is in Canada, kicking off the state’s first official trade mission to our northern neighbor.

During the five-day trip, Nebraska delegates will meet with government, agricultural, and manufacturing officials in Toronto and Ottawa.

Later in the week, delegates will participate in a roundtable discussion with the U.S. Consul General for Toronto, as well as attend a reception and meal hosted by the Minister Counselor for Agricultural Affairs.

Beef products are Nebraska’s number one agricultural export to Canada, totaling $138.2 million dollars in 2015.

Pork is the state’s third highest ag export to Canada, at with $61.3 million dollars.

Canadian and Nebraska business leaders will participate in a NAFTA Workshop to discuss and learn more about Canadian food regulations and the implications the Canadian Safe Food Act has for both Canadian and U.S. companies.