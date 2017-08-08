PLY-WOOD TRAIL PROJECT WOULD USE HWY 75 RIGHT OF WAY

The Sioux City Council is the latest public entity to show support for a trail connecting Woodbury and Plymouth counties.

The council gave unanimous support to the project on their consent agenda Monday afternoon after receiving a presentation from supporters from Plymouth County including trail committee member Greg Grupp:

Grupp says the committee intents to develop the Plymouth County part of the trail with private equity and no taxpayer dollars.

The proposed trail would become part of 70 miles of trails in the tri-state area.

The project running from Le Mars to Merrill and Hinton on south would use D-O-T right of way property to eliminate land acquisition expenses:

Dakin Schultz of the Iowa Department of Transportation says there are some criteria to follow for the trail to be built on the Highway 75 right of way:

Plymouth County Supervisors have not supported the proposed trail due to costs estimated between $10 and $25 million dollars.

Two public meetings on the proposed trail will take place next week.

One on Wednesday, August 16th at the Hinton Community Center, and the second Thursday, August 17th at the Merrill city council chambers.

Both meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m.