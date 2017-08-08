MILLION DOLLAR MISTAKE LEADS TO METH CHARGE

Authorities say a Sioux City man who tried to deposit what he said was a $1 million bill has been charged with possession of meth.

Sioux City police were called to a Northwest Bank branch last Thursday to talk to 33 year old Dennis Strickland who tried to deposit the bill into his account.

The officers asked Strickland if he had any more of the bills and a baggie fell out when he emptied his pocket.

The police report says the baggie contained methamphetamine.

The U.S. Treasury Department has never produced a $1 million bill.

Strickland remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1000 bond.