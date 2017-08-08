HARTINGTON MAN DIES IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Authorities say a Hartington, Nebraska man was fatally injured Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across a highway.

The Cedar County Sheriff says 55-year-old Daniel Leise was working with other volunteers at a nearby cemetery before he was struck by the eastbound vehicle while crossing Nebraska Highway 84.

Leise was taken to a Sioux City hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle was driven by 72-year-old Alton Halle, also of Hartington.

The accident remains under investigation.