FORMER WINNEBAGO TRIBAL OFFICIAL SENTENCED IN CASINO THEFT

A former council member for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska who’d pleaded guilty to stealing from the tribe’s WinnaVegas casino has been given five years of probation.

A U.S. district judge in Omaha also told Lawrence Payer on Monday that he must pay $36,000 in restitution.

Payer had pleaded guilty to theft from a gaming establishment on Indian lands.

Another former tribal council member also pleaded guilty to the same charge on Monday in Omaha.

The sentencing for Thomas Snowball is scheduled for November 6th.

Authorities say nine former council members conspired to siphon more than $327,000 from the casino in Sloan, Iowa.