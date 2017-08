CUMMINGS TRIAL CONTINUED UNTIL NOVEMBER

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN CONTINUED AGAIN FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A HOME INVASION ROBBERY IN MORNINGSIDE IN DECEMBER OF 2015.

23 YEAR OLD AUSTIN CUMMINGS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND SECOND DEGREE THEFT.

A PREVIOUS CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY WAS DISMISSED.

CUMMINGS WAS SCHEDULED FOR TRIAL IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON JANUARY 31ST AND THEN AUGUST 22ND.

JUDGE PATRICK TOTT GRANTED A NEW CONTINUANCE TUESDAY TO NOVEMBER 14TH.

CUMMINGS IS ONE OF TWO SUSPECTS WHO ALLEGEDLY FORCED THEIR WAY INTO THE SOUTH ALICE STREET HOME, ASSAULTED A 19 YEAR OLD RESIDENT AND HELD THE TEEN’S MOTHER AND YOUNGER BROTHER AT GUNPOINT.