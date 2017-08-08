CONCERNS OVER POSSIBLE MOVE OF USD LAW SCHOOL

Former university administrators and community leaders in Vermillion say both the University of South Dakota and the city would be negatively impacted if the university moves its law school to Sioux Falls.

Those statements from the first formal gathering of the University of South Dakota Law School Relocation Task Force.

The group is in charge of considering whether relocating the state’s only law school from Vermillion to Sioux Falls would be in the best interest of students, the university and the state.

The panel received opposition from former law school administrators, local elected officials and Vermillion business leaders who urged the group to resist the proposal.

They say moving the school won’t resolve the nationwide declining enrollment in law schools.

The group’s next meeting is September 6th.