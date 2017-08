WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR WRAPS UP SUCCESSFUL RUN

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR WRAPPED UP ITS 2017 RUN OVER THE WEEKEND IN MOVILLE.

FAIR MANAGER RANDY HAYWORTH IS TOTALING UP ATTENDANCE AND SAYS THE TRACTOR PULL SATURDAY HELPED MAKE THIS ONE OF THE BEST ATTENDED FAIRS THEY’VE PUT ON:

OC……..WOULD HAVE GONE. ;28

THE GRANDSTAND AREA WAS RESTRUCTURED THIS YEAR TO ADD MORE SEATING AND HAYWORTH SAYS THEY COULD ADD EVEN MORE IN THE FUTURE.

WORKERS WILL NOW SPEND SOME TIME CLEANING UP THE FAIRGROUNDS, BUT THERE’S MORE EVENTS SCHEDULED IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS:

OC…..PROCESS BEGINS. :16

THERE’S ALSO A STATE FAIR CONVENTION IN DES MOINES IN DECEMBER.

THAT’S WHERE PEOPLE FROM COUNTY FAIRS AROUND IOWA GATHER TO BRAINSTORM AND DISCUSS WHAT WORKED WELL AND WHAT DIDN’T AT THEIR VARIOUS EVENTS.

Photo courtesy Woodbury County Fair