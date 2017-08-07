THREE TANZANIAN CHILDREN TO HEAD HOME NEXT WEEK

The three Tanzanian children who survived a May 6th school bus crash in Africa and were airlifted to Sioux City for medical treatment will soon be returning home.

A statement from Mercy Medical Center says Wilson, Doreen and Sadia will be flown home on August 16th by Samaritan’s Purse, the international humanitarian aid organization that brought the children here.

The three were treated at the local hospital for a combined 17 fractures from the crash that claimed the lives of 32 other children.

Mercy will host a farewell reception for the children later this week.

Photo courtesy Samaritan’s Purse