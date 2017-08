GOLFERS TEE OFF TO HELP FOOD BANK

GOLFERS TEED OFF FOR A GOOD CAUSE MONDAY AT THE WHISPERING CREEK GOLF COURSE.

LINDA SCHEID OF THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND SAYS THE THEME WAS “WILL GOLF FOR FOOD”:

SCHEID SAYS THERE IS STILL A GREAT ONGOING NEED TO HELP THE HUNGRY IN SIOUXLAND:

AND THE FOOD BANK IS GETTING READY FOR THE START OF SCHOOL WITH ITS WEEKEND FOOD BACKPACK PROGRAM:

EACH DOLLAR DONATED TO THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND PAYS FOR 13 POUNDS OF FOOD.