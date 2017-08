TWO CITY POOLS TO CLOSE SUNDAY

TWO OF SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SWIMMING POOLS WILL CLOSE FOR THE SEASON ON SUNDAY.

LEIF ERICKSON AND LEWIS POOLS LAST DAY FOR THE SWIM SEASON IS AUGUST 6TH.

THE RIVERSIDE AQUATIC CENTER WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL SUNDAY, AUGUST 20TH FROM 1PM UNTIL 7PM.

CITY RECREATION SUPERVISOR ERIC GRIFFITH SAYS ATTENDANCE HAS BEEN STEADY AT THOSE POOLS FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF THE COOK PARK AND LEEDS POOLS AFTER LAST YEAR:

THAT ATTENDANCE FIGURE DOESN’T INCLUDE THOSE WHO HAVE USED THE LEEDS SPLASH PAD, WHERE ADMISSION IS FREE AND NO ATTENDANCE IS KEPT:

GRIFFITH SAYS THE LEEDS SPLASH PAD WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL AT LEAST LABOR DAY WEEKEND, AND POSSIBLY LONGER DEPENDING ON THE WEATHER.