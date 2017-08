SIOUX CITY TEENS ARRESTED FOR RECENT BURGLARIES-UPDATE

THREE TEENS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FOR RECENT NORTHSIDE BURGLARIES.

19 YEAR OLD JEREMY MAHANEY (PICTURED) AND 18 YEAR OLD JOSEPH ANTHONY TAPIA, BOTH OF SIOUX CITY WERE ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 4534 PERRY WAY THURSDAY MORNING AT 4:45.

TWO SUSPECTS ENTERED THE HOME AND REMOVED SEVERAL ITEMS.

THE VICTIM CONFRONTED THE SUSPECTS AND AN ALTERCATION ENSUED LEAVING THE VICTIM WITH SCRAPES, BRUISES, A CONCUSSION AND POSSIBLY BROKEN BONES.

THE VEHICLE USED IN THE BURGLARY WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY WITH THE STOLEN ITEMS NEARBY.

MAHANEY, TAPIA AND A 16 YEAR OLD MALE WERE ALL ARRESTED FOR 1ST DEGREE BURGLARY, TWO COUNTS OF 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY AND 3RD DEGREE THEFT.

MAHANEY ALSO FACES A CHARGE OF OPERATING WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT.

UPON FURTHER INVESTIGATION, THE SUSPECTS WERE LINKED TO SEVERAL BURGLARIES IN THE LEEDS AREA.

MAHANEY IS BEING HELD ON $24-THOUSAND BOND. TAPIA’S BOND HAS BEEN SET AT $22-THOUSAND.

THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES.

Joseph Tapia mug shot

________________________________________________

