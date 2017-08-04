SIOUX CITY HONORED BY NAIA AS TOP EVENT HOST

Sioux City has been honored as the best host city for an NAIA event by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

City Events Director Erika Newton says it’s the first time the NAIA has presented Championship Host Excellence Awards:

Newton says the city earned the award thanks to a lot of hard work by many people:

Corey Westra, co-director of the basketball tourament, says Sioux City has had a great relationship with the NAIA for more than two decades:

Sioux City has also hosted the NAIA’s women’s volleyball championship for the last 10 years.