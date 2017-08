CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG TO RETURN TO SIOUX CITY

A POPULAR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM IS RETURNING TO THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM NEXT TUESDAY.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG AND IOWA PUBLIC TELEVISION KIDS CLUBHOUSE HOST DAN WARDELL WILL MAKE AN APPEARANCE ON AUGUST 8TH.

MUSEUM SPOKESMAN MATT ANDERSON SAYS THEY WILL PERFORM TWO FREE SHOWS:

THE TUESDAY SHOWS ARE AT 11AM AND 1:30PM AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.