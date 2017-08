ARTSPLASH PREPARES FOR 2017 FESTIVAL

PLANS FOR THE ANNUAL ARTSPLASH CELEBRATION AT RIVERSIDE PARK ARE UNDERWAY.

ERIN WEBBER-DREESZEN OF THE CITY’S ART CENTER SAYS THIS YEAR’S EVENT TAKES PLACE ON LABOR DAY WEEKEND SEPTEMBER 2ND AND 3RD.

SHE SAYS THE FOCUS IS ON AREA ARTISTS, MANY OF WHOM HAVE DISPLAYED THEIR WORKS HERE BEFORE:

SHE SAYS THERE’S ALSO A NEED FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH THE FESTIVAL:

THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF LIVE MUSIC AND OTHER ENTERTAINMENT AND ART PROJECTS TO MAKE AND TAKE IN THE KIDS ZONE.