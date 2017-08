THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH

THREE PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION AT A RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY INTERSECTION WEDNESDAY EVENING.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE SIX P.M. AT COUNTY ROAD C-70 AND NATURE AVENUE WHEN A SUBARU FORESTER COLLIDED WITH A NISSAN FRONTIER.

THE DRIVER OF THE FORESTER, 17 YEAR OLD MATTHEW FAITH AND HIS PASSENGER, 15 YEAR OLD JUSTIN FAITH, BOTH OF HINTON, WERE TAKEN TO UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S WITH INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE NISSAN, 59 YEAR OLD JAY BARTO OF KINGSLEY WAS ALSO TRANSPORTED TO ST. LUKE’S.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.