SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON SEX OFFENDER CHARGE

A Sioux City man who failed to register as a sex offender has been sentenced to more just over one year in federal prison.

32 year old Daniel Virgil Kleve received the prison term Wednesday after pleading guilty in March.

Kleve previously was convicted in 2007 for possession of child pornography in a United States Army Court Martial and was required to register as a sex offender under federal law.

He failed to update his sex offender registration to reflect his employment in Iowa, as required by federal law.

Kleve was sentenced to 12 months’ and 1 day imprisonment and must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term.