MOWRER ANNOUNCES RUN FOR SECRETARY OF STATE

A former congressional candidate says he’s running to be Iowa’s secretary of state.

Democrat Jim Mowrer, now of Des Moines, previously lost bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016.

He lost to Steve King in the 4th District Congressional election and David Young in 2016 in the 3rd District race.

Mowrer says public officials in Iowa are spending their time and our tax dollars adding unnecessary barriers that make it harder for people to vote, referring to changes in Iowa’s voting laws made in 2017.

Mowrer works for a human services nonprofit organization and is an adjunct professor at Grandview University in Des Moines.

Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate hasn’t formally announced whether he’ll seek another term.