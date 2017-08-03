IOWANS CAN SAVE MONEY WITH TAX FREE WEEKEND SHOPPING

This weekend Iowans can take advantage of tax-free shopping on clothing and other items on Friday and Saturday.

Nicole Watson of the Iowa Department of Revenue, says the 18th annual Sales Tax Holiday is a time to save cash, especially for parents who are stocking up on their kids’ school clothes.

Watson says the tax-free shopping period is popular with shoppers and merchants statewide.

The Iowa Department of Revenue website details what items will and won’t be tax-free during the two day period.

Other tax free items include caps and hats, socks, underclothing, uniforms for work and school, coats, bathing suits, leotards and tights, costumes and diapers.

Items that will still be taxed include: computers, school supplies, jewelry and athletic clothing.

Radio Iowa