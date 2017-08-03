FIVE CANDIDATES FILE TO RUN FOR SCHOOL BOARD

Five candidates met Thursday’s 5pm deadline to file to run for a seat on the Sioux City School Board.

Perla Alarcon-Flory is the only one of three incumbents running for re-election.

The other four candidates are Shaun Broyhill, Ron Colling, Miyuki Nelson and Jeremy Saint.

Broyhill was previously elected to the board but immediately resigned because of a court issue.

Nelson previously ran unsuccessfully for the board while Colling and Saint are running for the first time.

Current board members John Meyers and Paul Gorski are not running for another term.