SALMONELLA OUTBREAK IN WEST POINT NEBRASKA

Nebraska health authorities are investigating an outbreak of salmonella cases in the town of West Point.

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health along with the Nebraska Department of Health confirms that there have been 15 confirmed cases and 6 probable cases as of Wednesday.

The health groups are working to identify the source of the outbreak.

Salmonella is usually spread to humans by eating contaminated food.

Thorough cooking kills salmonella and thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water for 60 seconds before handling or eating food and after using the bathroom is always recommended to help prevent the spread of bacteria.