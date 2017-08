ROADS TO BOTH OPEN & CLOSE WITH METRO I-29 WORK

Ongoing road construction related to the Interstate 29 project through the downtown corridor will result in more street closings on Friday.

The Iowa D-O-T says southbound Virginia Street at Gordon Drive along with Dace Avenue at Virginia Street will be closed beginning at 3pm on Friday.

Also on Friday, the contractor will open a new frontage road that runs from Floyd Boulevard to Virginia Street.

That will be a northbound only road according to the D-O-T.