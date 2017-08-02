LE MARS RESIDENTS ASKED TO CONSERVE WATER

Le Mars, Iowa residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water.

The Le Mars city council issued the request Tuesday.

City administrator Scott Langel says the city can handle up to six million gallons of water per day, but any daily amount close to five million gallons is reason for concern.

Langel says between July 16th and 22nd, the average usage of water was nearly 4.5 million gallons a day with the maximum at 4.9 million.

That was reduced to an average daily use of 3.9 million gallons between July 23rd and the 28th after the city initially asked residents and businesses to reduce their water usage.

City officials want residents and businesses to water lawns only in the early morning, before 6a.m. to take advantage of the times when the evaporation rate is less.

The city will also take steps to conserve water such as refraining from hydrant flushing and reduce the watering of golf courses.