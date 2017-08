JUDGE’S RULING BANS WEAPONS IN ALL WOODBURY COUNTY COURT FACILITIES

THERE’S A NEW COURT ORDER ISSUED IN THE ONGOING DISPUTE IN WOODBURY COUNTY REGARDING WEAPONS BEING ALLOWED IN THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER, CHIEF JUDGE OF IOWA’S 3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT HAS ISSUED A TEN PAGE DECISION BANNING ALL WEAPONS FROM THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE TROSPER HOYT BUILDING WHERE JUVENILE COURT HEARINGS TAKE PLACE.

ONLY ON DUTY LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL OR OTHERS LIKE MILITARY MEMBERS WHO NEED A WEAPON WILL BE ALLOWED TO BE ARMED IN THOSE FACILITIES.

MATTHEW UNG, CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, OPPOSES THE COURT DECISION, WHICH FOLLOWS A RECENT IOWA SUPREME COURT RULING NEGATING A STATE LAW PASSED BY THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WHICH WOULD ALLOW WEAPONS:

UNG OBJECTS TO SPECIFIC DETAILS OF THE BAN REGARDING COUNTY FACILITIES, AS WELL AS THE COURT OVERRULING OF THE NEW STATE LAW, WHICH TOOK EFFECT ON JULY 1ST.

UNG SAYS HE WANTS SAFE COURTROOMS AS MUCH AS ANYONE, BUT CLAIMS THE JUDGES OPINIONS SHOULD NOT SUPERCEDE THE STATE LEGISLATURE’S LAW:

UNG SAYS HE DOESN’T CURRENTLY PLAN TO PLACE THE LATEST RULING ON NEXT WEEK’S SUPERVISOR’S AGENDA.

HE SAYS HE WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED IF SOMEONE CHALLENGES THE RULING IN COURT AT A LATER DATE.