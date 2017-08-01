Home Local News WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR OPENS IN MOVILLE

WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR OPENS IN MOVILLE

Woody Gottburg
The start of August means it’s time for the annual Woodbury County Fair in Moville.

Fair board member Bob Rounds says there’s lots of great family fun to take in:

That’s followed by the Grand River Rodeo Friday, a tractor pull Saturday and a demolition derby on Sunday in the grandstand.
There’s also plenty of activities in “Old Town” on the fairgrounds:

Rounds says there’s also some special discounted admission days at the fair:

There’s also a carnival, 4-H exhibits, and other displays and booths.

You can find out more online at Woodbury County Fair dot com or on their Facebook page.

