SIOUX CITY HOSTS STATE DOWNTOWN CONFERENCE

SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN AREA IS BEING SHOWCASED TO VISITORS FROM ALL OVER IOWA THIS WEEK.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE CITY IS HOSTING THE 31ST ANNUAL IOWA DOWNTOWN CONFERENCE.

SHE SAYS OVER 200 ATTENDEES ARE NETWORKING AND SHARING IDEAS ABOUT THEIR DOWNTOWN AREAS AT THE CONFERENCE:

IT’S THE FIRST TIME SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE EVENT AND THE ATTENDEES WILL ALSO HAVE TIME TO TAKE PART IN SOME SIGHTSEEING AND SPECIAL ACTIVITIES:

THE CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.