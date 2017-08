IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TO UNDERTAKE CIVIL ENFORCEMENT AGAINST RECYCLETRONICS

THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE HAS RECOMMENDED THAT ALLEGED VIOLATIONS BY A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN BE TURNED OVER TO THEIR OFFICE FROM STATE D-N-R OFFICIALS FOR CIVIL ENFORCEMENT.

THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION OF THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SAYS AARON ROCHESTER, OWNER OF SIOUXLAND P.C. AND ELECTRONIC RECYCLING, ALSO KNOWN AS RECYCLETRONICS, HAS OPENLY DUMPED CATHODE RAY TUBES AND OTHER ELECTRONIC WASTE IN VIOLATION OF STATE REGULATIONS.

THE E-P-C ALSO SAYS ROCHESTER HAS NOT MET REPAYMENT OBLIGATIONS OF A LOAN FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, AND OWES OVER $75-THOUSAND DOLLARS PLUS INTEREST.

THE STATE SENT ROCHESTER A LETTER REVOKING HIS CATHODE RAY PERMIT IN MARCH.

THE FEDERAL ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION HAS ALSO INITIATED AN ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST ROCHESTER.

RECYCLETRONICS IS LOCATED AT 1230 STEUBEN STREET.

THE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS WILL BE DISCUSSED AT THE E-P-C’S AUGUST 15TH MEETING IN WINDSOR HEIGHTS.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH