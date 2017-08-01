COUNCIL APPROVES PHASE TWO OF BRIDGEPORT WEST ROAD WORK

The second phase of road improvements in the Bridgeport West development near the new Seaboard Triumph pork plant was approved Monday afternoon by the city council.

The council voted 5-0 to award a nearly 2.2 million dollar contract to Steve Harris Construction of Homer, Nebraska.

The work includes improvements at multiple intersections including widening South Patton Street at Bridgeport Drive and Murray and placing traffic signals at the Murray intersection.

There’s also plans for a traffic signal at Harbor Drive and Singing Hills Boulevard and adding a lane to the southbound I-29 exit ramp at Singing Hills.

A realignment of Boulevard of Champions at Patton is also planned.

The work is expected to begin August 14th and be completed by the end of the year.