AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR PURSUIT SUSPECT

NORTH SIOUX CITY AND SIOUX CITY POLICE CONTINUE THEIR SEARCH FOR A MAN INVOLVED IN A PURSUIT SUNDAY NIGHT.

NORTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF RICHARD HEADID SAYS THE INCIDENT STARTED WHEN ONE OF HIS OFFICERS SPOTTED A STOLEN CAR WITH KANSAS LICENSE PLATES AND ATTEMPTED TO STOP IT.

THE VEHICLE SPED OFF INTO SIOUX CITY WHERE THE BLACK MALE SUSPECT ABANDONED THE CAR NEAR RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD.

CHIEF HEADID SAYS IT’S NOT CONFIRMED THAT THE SUSPECT WAS ARMED:

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CRIME SHOULD CALL THE NORTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 605-232-4301.